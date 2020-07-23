      Breaking News
Joliet City Council to Continue Interim City Manager Search

Jul 22, 2020 @ 11:43pm
The city of Joliet will continue its search for an interim City Manager after the candidate offered the job declined. Sabrina Spano, who currently is in the position of interim corporation council for the city, informed the council on Wednesday afternoon that she would not be accepting the position. The city has until August 7th to find a new interim city manager as current interim Steve Jones will officially retire on that date. It is believed the city will now look for possible candidates for the position outside of City Hall. Joliet has been without a full-time city manager since October 2018 when it separated from David Hales, who only lasted at the job for five months. 

