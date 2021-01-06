Joliet City Council to Hold Special Meeting Regarding City Manager
Joliet City Hall/md
The City of Joliet City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Two items are currently on the agenda. They are a closed session discussion on the compensation package for former corporation council Marty Shannhan. Shannhan was fired from his position with the city in May of 2020. The settlement package discussed by the city council is said to be approximately $200,000 with the stipulation that Shanahan will not work of the city of Joliet for up two years.
The second item on the agenda will be a motion to approve the hiring of James Capparelli as the City Manager. The city has been without a permanent city manager since October of 2018. Capparelli is a local attorney who is a current candidate for the city council in the spring municipal elections.