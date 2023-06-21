Joliet City Council to hold special session regarding an Executive Search for City Manager

The Joliet City Council will hold a special session on Thursday evening to begin a national search for the next city manager. The Council will hold a vote on awarding a contract to Korn Ferry to conduct an Executive Search for a City Manager.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. Per their website, they work with clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities while also helping clients hire the right people.

The Council will be looking for a replacement for former City Manager Jim Capparelli who resigned on June 7th. He was initially hired on January 8th, 2021 after the city had been left without a permanent City Manager since October of 2018.

Rod Tonelli currently holds the position of Interim City Manager. Tonelli currently serves as the board chairman for the Joliet City Center Partnership.