Joliet City Council to Vote on NorthPoint Friday Night
File photo/Joliet City Council/eb
The Joliet City Council has officially ended the public hearing regarding the Northpoint annexation. It took the council 5 sessions over 4 days to hear all of the almost 300 phone calls on the issue. The council will now reconvene on Friday at 5:30pm to officially discuss and then vote on the annexation of almost 1200 acres of land in southern Joliet to pave the way for the Compass Business Park. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.