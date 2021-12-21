Joliet City Council To Vote Tonight On Annexation For NorthPoint

Joliet City Council will be voting tonight whether to annex land for the NorthPoint Compass Business Park. While a Will County judge allowed the vote to continue following a temporary restraining order filed by the Stop NorthPoint group – John Kiekean says even though the judge ruled in favor of NorthPoint it did reveal that there were no traffic studies done in preparation for 23-hundred acre logistics park.
Attorney for Stop NorthPoint LLC, Bob Fioretti questions how this new information may affect tonight’s vote. Fioretti tells WJOL, that the City Council will be voting, “without the facts” and asks how can the council vote on “one of the largest projects in Will County History without an impact study?”
Fioretti says, “it’s bad for safety and the environment.”
The Stop NorthPoint group says there is reason to be optimistic considering there are several lawsuits still pending out there.
Tonight’s City Council meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m. with public comment to follow. The Stop NorthPoint group expects a large crowd in opposition to the project.