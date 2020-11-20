Joliet City Councilman Resigns Effective Immediately
Joliet City Councilman Don “Duck” Dickinson announced his resignation as Councilman at Large for the City of Joliet, effective immediately. A formal letter of resignation will be tendered to the City Clerk on Monday, November 23, 2020. Dickinson was first elected four years ago and had recently announced that he was not running for re-election.
Earlier in the week WJOL reported that Dickson did not attend Monday or Tuesday’s Joliet City Council meeting. WJOL has also learned that Dickinson’s family called emergency services on Monday after becoming concerned about Dickinson’s health. Joliet Police and Fire were called to his home Monday and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. WJOL News is currently working on a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the police report from the incident.
In a statement to the press Dickinson said that he is looking forward to returning to private life, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.