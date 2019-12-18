Joliet City Councilwoman Defends Herself Following Ethics Complaint
Fiesta en la calle Joliet 2018/Monica Bibien
Joliet City Councilwoman Jan Quillman will appear on WJOL Thursday morning to discuss a statement regarding the ethics complaint against her by Sgt. Lindsey Heavener from the Joliet Police Department. Sgt. Heavener filed a complaint after he was accused of drinking alcohol while on duty at Fiesta en la Calle back in September.
The Sgt. was found to have no alcohol or drugs in his system.
In a statement, Quillman said, “all I said was that I heard comments but didn’t do anything else.” You’ll hear from the councilwoman on Slocum in the Morning on Thursday, December 19th.