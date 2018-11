Veterans Day is a federal holiday, and when it falls on a weekend — like it did this year….it is generally observed on the closest weekday. Joliet City Hall is closed today, Monday, Nov. 12 in observance of the Veteran’s Day holiday. The parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on this day. Additionally, post offices are closed, No school for students at Joliet District 86 but not all schools are off today.