Joliet City Hall Reopening to the Public on 1/25/2021
Joliet City Hall will reopen to the public for in-person business effective Monday, January 25, 2021 in response to Region 7’s (Will & Kankakee Counties) advancement to Tier 1 mitigation measures. The west entrance, located on Des Plaines St., will be the only entry and exit to the building.
Information pertaining to public meeting attendance and participation can be found on the Meeting Schedule & Procedures webpage.
Information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the Illinois Department of Public Health website. Businesses and organizations seeking guidance for reopening or conducting business during this time should visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Restore Illinois webpage.
Changes included in Tier 1 are as follows:
Bars and restaurants
• All bars and restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day
• Indoor service limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% capacity per room
• Establishments offering indoor service must serve food
• Indoor service reservations limited to 2-hour maximum duration and maximum 4 persons per party (dining only with members of the same household
recommended)
• All bar and restaurant patrons should be seated at tables
• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
• Tables should be 6 feet apart
• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
• No dancing or standing indoors
• Reservations required for each party
• No seating of multiple parties at one table
• Includes private clubs and country clubs
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)
• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors
• Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.
• Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, or sports.
• This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general Phase 4 business guidance such as office, personal care, retail, etc.
• No party buses
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
• Sports should follow the mitigation measures set forth in the All Sport Guidelines, which outlines appropriate levels of practice and competition
based on individual sport risk
• Face coverings must be worn at all times in fitness centers, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing
• Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities (not included in the above exposure settings) follow Phase 4 guidance
City of Joliet press release