Joliet City Hall to Open on Monday
Joliet City Hall/md
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joliet City Hall has been closed to the public. The City of Joliet is announced on Thursday the reopening of City Hall to the public effective Monday, June 1, 2020. Special hours for the elderly and the immune compromised will be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 9:00 am. The Customer Service department is available for payments and real estate transactions without an appointment but visits to City Hall for other business must be through an appointment made directly with the specific department.
There will be one entrance only for visitors to City Hall through the Main Entrance located on Des Plaines Street. Upon entry into the building, all visitors will be required to wear a mask, have their temperatures taken and will be asked a few brief screening questions. Visitors will be escorted by City staff to their destination throughout City Hall.