Joliet City Hall Will Be Closed On Friday

The week of November 6, 2023, Joliet will have regularly scheduled garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up. City Hall will be closed on Friday, November 10, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

This will not affect Waste Management’s schedule . The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of parking meters on November 10.

Please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at (815)724-4000 with questions.

Meanwhile, in Bolingbrook, Village offices will be closed Friday, November 10th in observance of Veterans Day.

Refuse collection is NOT affected by the holiday.

If you have a situation that needs immediate attention but is not an emergency, contact our police non-emergency line (24 hours) at

(630) 226-8660.