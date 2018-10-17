Joliet City Manager Officially Out Gets 5-Month Severence

City Manager David Hales had two more years left on his contract with the city. But a mutual decision to part ways has ended the contract. At the Joliet City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, City Council approved a separation of employment with City Manager David A. Hales, effective Oct. 17, 2018. Hales will get 5 months severance of $80,584.00 plus he earned 52 hours of unused vacation leave which will be paid to him in the gross amount of $5,375.00

Moving forward, Corporation Counsel Martin J. Shanahan, Jr. will serve as Interim City Manager and Christopher Regis will serve as Interim Corporation Counsel during this transition period.

City Council also approved a separation agreement with Mr. Hales during the Tuesday Council Meeting. Mr. Hales agreed to the terms of the agreement.

Mayor O’Dekirk stated, “It has been a pleasure working with David and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.” Hales thanked the Mayor, staff and residents.