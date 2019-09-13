Apply Today To Be The Next Joliet City Manager
Joliet City Hall/md
If you’re looking to be the next City Manager of Joliet, the job will be posted on the City’s website today and posted on several job boards including the International City Managers Association, Illinois Municipal League and other government websites.The Ad Hoc committee meeting is comprised of Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Councilwoman Jan Quillman and Councilman Mike Turk. It was a quick meeting Thursday night to tweak the job description and pay according to Joliet City Councilwoman Jan Quillman. The range of salary is between $185,000 a year to $220,000 depending on the person’s experience. Qualifications include a minimum of 8 years of progressive municipal government administrative management and a minimum of 6 months of previous city manager experience.
Those in the military with longstanding leadership can also apply for the job. One stipulation, you can’t do this job from long distance. Within 9 months of hiring, the successful candidate must move to Joliet and be available to be on-call 24 hours a day in the event of an emergency.
The deadline to apply is October 11th. The hope is to get the new city manager in place by March 1st when interim City Manager Steve Jones plans to retire.