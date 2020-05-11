Joliet Clarifies Chicagoland Speedway Development
The Joliet Plan Commission is considering a request by Hillwood Investment to subdivide a portion of the existing Chicagoland Speedway property, approximately 82.3 acres, for purchase from Chicagoland Speedway, LLC. Under the proposal, the 82.3 acres which is presently used as overflow parking would be developed with future industrial warehouses. Chicagoland Speedway, LLC would continue to own the remaining balance of racetrack property and no portion of the racing oval would be impacted. The Plan Commission Meeting is scheduled for June 16th.