Joliet Convenience Store Robbed Early Friday

Joliet police Sgt. Darrell Gavin releasing information to WJOL regarding the robbery of a 7-Eleven at Essington and Caton Farm Road overnight. It happened at 2:30 a.m. A man demanded cash and alluded that he had a gun. He got away with a small amount of cash and cigarettes. He’s described as a man in his mid 20’s 5’6″ with a medium build, wearing a dark hoodie, grey shirt covering his face, blue jeans and white gym shoes. Joliet police detectives responded to the scene along with the Will County K-9 units in an effort to track down the suspect but to no avail. There was only one person working at the convenience store and that person was likely shaken up but not hurt.