Joliet Council to Decide Future of Baseball in Downtown Joliet

The Joliet City Council will decide the future of professional baseball in downtown Joliet on Tuesday night. The Tuesday night vote will to see if the Joliet Slammers play at Route 66 Stadium next season. This is the last opportunity for the council to offer the slammers a lease as the current lease at the clock it expires October 1st and the next council meeting is past the deadline to notify the Frontier League if Joliet will play next season. The Slammers are currently asking for a five year lease, which they state is standard procedure for minor league ball clubs. The Joliet city Council meeting will take place at 6:30 on Tuesday night at the Joliet City Hall.