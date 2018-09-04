Joliet Councilman Set To Retire

WJOL has confirmed that a Joliet Councilman is retiring. Councilman John Gerl from District 3 has confirmed to WJOL that he will not seek re-lection. A source told WJOL that Gerl is retiring and the Councilman confirmed as it to WJOL. Gerl was elected to the Joliet City Council in April 2011. In addition, John is chair of the Public Safety Committee and serves on the Finance Committee. John graduated from Joliet West High School in 1981 and Lewis University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. John is a certified public accountant (CPA).

He’s expected to make a formal announcement tonight the Joliet City Council meeting.