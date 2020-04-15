      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet COVID-19 Testing Site Now Appointment Only

Apr 15, 2020 @ 10:57am
Emergency/md

The Joliet drive-thru testing site located in the parking lot at the Walmart Supercenter at 2424 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, Ill. is shifting to an appointment-only model, supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. The site will test all first responders and healthcare workers and anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, and will test all healthcare providers and first responders and those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

