Joliet Cultivation Facility Votes To Unionize
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Workers at the Joliet cultivation facility have voted to unionize. Crain’s Chicago Business is reporting that workers at the Cresco Labs in Joliet voted 58-32 for UFCW representation. This is viewed as a key win for labor at Illinois marijuana facilities.The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 881 mostly represents the grocery industry but since the legalization of marijuana across the country, UFCW represents 10,000 cannabis workers nationwide.
The Cresco Joliet facility has 130 workers but the contract affects only 100 employees. Thirty workers are not eligible to vote because they are deemed farm workers, those who tend to the plants, and are covered by federal labor laws.