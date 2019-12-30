Joliet Diocese Bishop Takes Medical Leave Cuts Mass Short
St. Raymond's Joliet/md
The Bishop of the Diocese of Joliet is taking a medical leave of absence. WJOL has learned that Bishop Daniel Conlon suffered a stroke while saying mass on Sunday, December 22nd. A spokesman for the Diocese would not confirm the medical condition but stated that Mass was cut short on Sunday, December 22nd at the Cathedral of St. Raymond’s. A statement was sent out on Friday, December 27th stating the leave of absence is effective immediately.
During his absence, Bishop Richard E. Pates, Bishop Emeritus of Des Moines, will serve as Apostolic Administrator of the diocese.
Bishop Conlon expresses his deep affection for the clergy, religious and laity of the Diocese of Joliet and will keep them in his prayers during his time away. He also asks for their prayers. Conlon, a native of Ohio is 71 and was ordained in 1977. He was appointed as Bishop of the Joliet Diocese in 2011.
A statement by the Joliet Diocese:
Bishop R. Daniel Conlon, leader of the Diocese of Joliet, has received permission from His Holiness, Pope Francis, to take a medical leave of absence, beginning on December 27, 2019. During his absence, Bishop Richard E. Pates, Bishop Emeritus of Des Moines, will serve as Apostolic Administrator of the diocese.
Bishop Conlon expresses his deep affection for the clergy, religious and laity of the Diocese of Joliet and will keep them in his prayers during his time away. He also asks for their prayers.
STATEMENT BY BISHOP RICHARD E. PATES
I applaud Bishop R. Daniel Conlon for undertaking a program to address his health concerns. He is a good bishop and will benefit from his time away.
As I begin services as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Joliet, I welcome the opportunity to journey with the priests, deacons, religious and laity of this local Church. The diocesan community enjoys an outstanding reputation and I feel privileged to participate in your life.
We, the Catholic Church, dedicate ourselves anew to the lifegiving message of Jesus Christ as we embrace a new year and a new decade. May we humbly experience “the Joy of the Gospel” in the spirit of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis.