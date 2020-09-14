Joliet Distirct 86 Provides Meals for All Children
Fourth grade student Kaylee Self from Lynne Thigpen Elementary is enjoying her school lunch.
Due to recent changes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Joliet Public Schools District 86 is now able to offer free grab-and-go meals for any child 18 years or younger. The meals are available for curbside pick-up on Mondays and Thursdays at Hufford and Washington Junior High Schools from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Dirksen, Gompers, Hufford, and Washington Junior High Schools in Joliet.
Monday meals include enough food for three breakfasts and three lunches and Thursday meals provide food for two breakfasts and two lunches.
The contactless distributions will occur in the Midland Avenue parking lot at Dirksen, the Briggs Street parking lot at Gompers, the Ingalls Avenue parking lot at Hufford, and the Fourth Avenue parking lot at Washington Junior High School.