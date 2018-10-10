Joliet District 86 Celebrates National Principal Month

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors, in coordination with the efforts of the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the American Federation of School Administrators, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, and the U.S. Congress, recognize the month of October as National Principals Month.

The month is an opportunity to thank principals for the hard work they do on a daily basis to create a positive school climate and culture for students and staff members.

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Principals include (front row, from left to right) Luis Gonzalez, M.J. Cunningham Elementary; Melissa Mendoza-Thompson, Marycrest Early Childhood Center; Krystal Rasmussen, Lynne Thigpen Elementary; Lisa Marie Moreno, A.O. Marshall Elementary; Rolland Jasper, Washington Junior High; Academy; Wendy Wolgan, Eisenhower Academy; (second row, from left to right) Vernecia Gee-Davis, Pershing Elementary; Carol Paul, Taft Elementary; Rita Sparks, Gompers Junior High; Maria Arroyo, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Dr. Saundra Russell-Smith, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Kim Gordon, Woodland Elementary; Christopher Latting, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Dr. Markisha Mitchell, Dirksen Junior High; (back row, from left to right) Kyle Sartain, Hufford Junior High; Individual Education (I.E.) Program; Casonya Henderson, Edna Keith Elementary; Laura Hodge, Thomas Jefferson Elementary; Larry Tucker, T.E. Culbertson Elementary; Jacob Darley, Forest Park I.E. School; Joy Hopkins, Farragut Elementary; and Teresa Woodard, Thompson Instructional Center.