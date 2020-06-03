Joliet District 86 Continues Grab and Go Meals
Joliet Public Schools District 86 will continue to provide free Grab-and-Go meals for any child under the age of
18 years old through July 23, 2020. The meals are available for curbside pick-up at Gompers and Hufford
Junior High Schools from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. The distributions will occur in
the Briggs Street (south of U.S. 6) parking lot at Gompers and the Ingalls Avenue (west of Larkin Avenue)
parking lot at Hufford.
Joliet District 86, the fourth largest elementary school district in Illinois, has given out 336,632 meals since the
start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are committed to continue meals through July,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr.
Theresa Rouse. “It’s heartwarming to know we are providing much needed support for our families during these
times.”
Monday meals include enough food for three breakfasts and three lunches and Thursday meals provide food for
two breakfasts and two lunches. The Thursday, July 2 nd , pick-up day will be changed to Wednesday, July 1 st ,
due to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.