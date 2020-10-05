Joliet District 86 Parent Surveys Due October 7th
Joliet Public Schools District 86 is seeking parent and employee input as the District approaches the middle of the first trimester. A survey was sent out to all families and staff on Friday,
October 2, 2020.
The survey results, combined with COVID-19 data and guidelines from the Illinois School Board of Education (ISBE), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Illinois
Department of Public Health (IDPH), as well as guidance from the Will County Regional Office of Education and the Will County Health Department, will assist District 86 officials in the
decision making process of plans for the second trimester that begins in mid-November.
The District originally unveiled its Hybrid and Blended Remote Learning Plan earlier in the summer. During remote learning, students and teachers meet virtually each school day. Hybrid learning occurs when students attend school one or two days in person and remote the remaining days.
The District plans on making a recommendation on the instructional model for second trimester to the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors at its October 14, 2020
meeting. Survey results from both parents/guardians and employees are due by October 7th. Only one survey needs to be completed per family.
Joliet Public Schools District 86, currently the fourth largest elementary school district in Illinois, serves 10,340 students in grades PreKindergarten through eighth grade at 21 schools in
the city of Joliet.