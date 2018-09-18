Joliet District 86 Receives Communications Awards

Congratulations to Joliet Public Schools District 86 for receiving two communications awards from the Illinois Chapter of the National School Public Relations Association (INSPRA). Accepting the District 86 awards were (from left to right) District Translator Maria Rivero Airas, Director for Communications and Development Sandy Zalewski, and Director of Technology and Information Services John Armstrong. They were honored during INSPRA’s annual Communications Contest Awards Luncheon held recently in Oak Brook. District 86 received two awards — an Award of Excellence for the Joliet Public Schools District 86 At a Glance Flyer and an Award of Merit for the District 86 website (http://www.joliet86.org).

More than 175 entries were submitted in the categories of annual reports, calendars/handbooks, electronic publications, financial information, marketing materials, newsletters, podcasts/audio, social media, videos, websites, and writing. Entries were judged against criteria of excellence, and only those receiving top scores in a variety of areas received awards.

“We are proud to recognize the winners of the 2018 Communications Contest, whose outstanding work exemplifies the best in school communications throughout the state,” said INSPRA President Becky Koltz, who is Coordinator of Communications & Community Relations at Community High School District 94. “Their commitment to and talent for sharing the stories of schools, students, and teachers brings communities together to support education.”