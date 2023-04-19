1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet District 86 Receives Education Award

April 18, 2023 7:27PM CDT
Share
Joliet District 86 Receives Education Award
(Front left to right) Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors Jesse Smith, Deborah Ziech, Matthew Pritz, Vice President R. Emil Standfield, President Erick Deshaun Dorris, Gwendolyn Ulmer, Elvis Madison, Jr., and Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse.

Joliet Public Schools District 86 received the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry Educational
Institute of the Year Award. The award was presented to Joliet District 86 representatives during the Joliet
Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner &amp; Celebration of Success event held at the 176 West banquet
facility.

I am proud to be a part of a school district that is working towards excellence,” said Joliet Public Schools
District 86 Board of School Inspectors President Erick Deshaun Dorris. “This recognition is a result of all
the work being done by our teachers, principals, employees, and community members.

This year, three school districts and an educational foundation were nominated for this recognition. Once
the Joliet Chamber notified the organizations of their nominations, officials submitted a comprehensive
application to be considered for the award.

Joliet Public Schools District 86, currently the third largest elementary school district in Illinois, serves
nearly 9,800 students (preschool through eighth grade) at 21 schools in the city of Joliet.

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
3

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
4

Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Recent Posts