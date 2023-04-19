Joliet District 86 Receives Education Award

Joliet Public Schools District 86 received the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Educational

Institute of the Year Award. The award was presented to Joliet District 86 representatives during the Joliet

Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Celebration of Success event held at the 176 West banquet

facility.

I am proud to be a part of a school district that is working towards excellence,” said Joliet Public Schools

District 86 Board of School Inspectors President Erick Deshaun Dorris. “This recognition is a result of all

the work being done by our teachers, principals, employees, and community members.

This year, three school districts and an educational foundation were nominated for this recognition. Once

the Joliet Chamber notified the organizations of their nominations, officials submitted a comprehensive

application to be considered for the award.

Joliet Public Schools District 86, currently the third largest elementary school district in Illinois, serves

nearly 9,800 students (preschool through eighth grade) at 21 schools in the city of Joliet.