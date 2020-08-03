Joliet District 86 To Host Virtual Town Hall Meeting Monday, August 3
Joliet District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse
Joliet District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, along with District 86 Administrators, will host a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Zoom to discuss details of the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. The District announced earlier this week that all students will begin the school year in Remote Learning from home. Topics of the Town Hall Meeting will include Curriculum and Instruction, Facilities, Nutrition Services, Student Services, and Technology. There will be an opportunity for viewers to submit questions. The meeting will also be recorded and posted on the Joliet Public Schools District 86 website (www.joliet86.org) and social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter) after the meeting. Details of the Zoom meeting below.
Topic: D86 Virtual Town Hall Meeting
Time: Aug 3, 2020 12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://joliet86-org.zoom.us/j/91491719885?pwd=T25JU1dVTHFRTEwyaE4rVWNkeVh5Zz09
If prompted, you may need to enter the following information:
Meeting ID: 914 9171 9885
Passcode: 180687