Joliet District 86 to Remain in Remote Learning
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Joliet District 86 has announced that they will remain in remote learning for the rest of the 2020-21 school year. The unanimous decision to remain in remote learning was made after reviewing local COVID-19 and current vaccination data at Wednesday night’s school board meeting. In a letter to parents Dr. Theresa Rouse says “We realize that remote learning can be a challenge for some students. If your child is struggling, please contact your child’s teacher. If additional support is needed, contact your school principal. Thank you for supporting remote learning and helping your child learn, connect with teachers, and continue daily school routines.