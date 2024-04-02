1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Father Arrested For DUI And Two Counts of Transporting a Person Under the Age of 16

April 2, 2024 6:17AM CDT
Joliet Police arrest Carlos Moreno

Joliet dad arrested for DUI after getting into a crash with his young sons in the car.

On March 29, 2024, at 8:37 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to West Washington Street and North Center Street for a traffic crash. Following a preliminary investigation of the crash, Officers  determined that Ford F150 truck, driven by 41-year old Carlos Moreno, was southbound on North Center Street when he struck an unoccupied Jeep Limited that was parked on the street. Officers located  Moreno and his vehicle parked down the street following the crash. A Joliet Fire Department  ambulance responded, however there were no injuries reported from the crash.  

While speaking with Officers, Moreno exhibited behaviors consistent with possible alcohol  impairment. Moreno was placed into custody without incident after undergoing field sobriety  tests. Officers determined that Moreno’s sons, ages 9 and 13, were passengers in the vehicle at  the time of the crash. It was also learned that Moreno held a revoked driver’s license for a past  DUI arrest. Moreno was also cited for Driving While License Revoked, Operating an Uninsured  Motor Vehicle, Expired Registration, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.  Moreno’s truck was towed from the scene. 

Carlos Moreno (41, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and  released on a Notice to Appear for Aggravated DUI – Driving While Privileges Revoked for  DUI, Aggravated DUI – Violation for the Third or Subsequent Time, Aggravated DUI – Transporting a Person Under the Age of 16 (2 Counts), DUI, DUI – BAC .08 or More, and  Endangering the Life for Health of a Child (2 Counts).  

