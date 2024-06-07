Joliet Fire And Police Commissioners To Meet Monday

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

CITIZENS TO BE HEARD ON AGENDA ITEMS

This section is for anyone wanting to speak regarding agenda items and are allowed a maximum of 4 minutes. It is not a question and answer period and staff, and the Commission members do not generally respond to public comments. The City Clerk has a copy of the public speaking procedures; please note, speakers who engage in conduct injurious to the harmony of the meeting shall be called to order by the Presiding Officer and may forfeit the opportunity to speak.

SECRETARY’S REPORT

NEW OR OLD BUSINESS, NOT FOR FINAL ACTION OR RECOMMENDATION

CLOSED SESSION

HIRING OF TWELVE (12) POLICE OFFICERS PUBLIC COMMENT

This section is for anyone wanting to speak regarding non-agenda items and are allowed a maximum of 4 minutes. It is not a question and answer period and staff, and the Commission members do not generally respond to public comments. The City Clerk has a copy of the public speaking procedures; please note, speakers who engage in conduct injurious to the harmony of the meeting shall be called to order by the Presiding Officer and may forfeit the opportunity to speak.

ADJOURNMENT

This meeting will be held in an accessible location. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Christa M. Desiderio, City Clerk, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois 60432 at (815) 724-3780.