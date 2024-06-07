Joliet Fire And Police Commissioners To Meet Monday
The City of Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners are scheduled to meet on Monday, June 10th at 5:00 p.m. in the Joliet City Council Chambers, on the second floor, at Joliet City Hall, 150 West Jefferson Street to discuss:
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
CITIZENS TO BE HEARD ON AGENDA ITEMS
This section is for anyone wanting to speak regarding agenda items and are allowed a maximum of 4 minutes. It is not a question and answer period and staff, and the Commission members do not generally respond to public comments. The City Clerk has a copy of the public speaking procedures; please note, speakers who engage in conduct injurious to the harmony of the meeting shall be called to order by the Presiding Officer and may forfeit the opportunity to speak.
SECRETARY’S REPORT
NEW OR OLD BUSINESS, NOT FOR FINAL ACTION OR RECOMMENDATION
CLOSED SESSION
HIRING OF TWELVE (12) POLICE OFFICERS PUBLIC COMMENT
This section is for anyone wanting to speak regarding non-agenda items and are allowed a maximum of 4 minutes. It is not a question and answer period and staff, and the Commission members do not generally respond to public comments. The City Clerk has a copy of the public speaking procedures; please note, speakers who engage in conduct injurious to the harmony of the meeting shall be called to order by the Presiding Officer and may forfeit the opportunity to speak.
ADJOURNMENT
This meeting will be held in an accessible location. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Christa M. Desiderio, City Clerk, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois 60432 at (815) 724-3780.