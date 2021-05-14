Joliet Fire Department And Their Volunteers To Vaccinate Kids 12 and Up On Monday
Joliet West Field House vaccine clinic/ss
The volunteers from Joliet West Clinic are going to open for one night on Monday May 17th starting 4:30pm to vaccinate the 12 years and older kids. Please sign up anyone you know that still needs a vaccine for an appointment. The second dose will be on June 7th.
Below is the link to register for your First Dose Pfizer vaccine at Joliet West High School located at 401 N Larkin Ave. You must enter off of Glenwood Ave by the tennis courts. This link is only for Will County residents. You must have ID and your QR code to enter. You must be 12 and over with a legal guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine. You will get an email within 24 hours after you receive your first vaccine with a link to the second vaccine. You can also get the QR code at check out to schedule it right there. Please arrive in your time slot. DO Not Arrive Early! People arriving early cause a backup in line.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/84ac2674-bd42-4c7b-948b-d7316c297e1d
- Click on the link
- Click any available time slot
- Redeem Voucher – Voucher code is KIDSVAC This is case and sensitive with no spaces
- Add to Cart
- Hit CONTINUE to finish registration
- Fill in all information required with a *.
- The address is your home address
- When done hit submit.
- Download ticket to get your bar code. You can print this or keep it on your phone.
- You will need this ticket and ID to enter
- Please read the Pfizer fact sheet, vsafe and vares information before you arrive for your vaccine.
- The entrance to the fieldhouse is off of Glenwood Avenue by the tennis courts. Enter the building at door 14.
- You will receive an email within 24 hours after your first vaccine to set up the second vaccine.
You will need the following to enter:
- Ticket/bar code. This can be on your phone or printed out
- Proper ID