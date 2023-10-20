Video: Good Samaritan Pulls Man From Car

Source: YouTube

The Joliet Fire Department is reporting a good Samaritan pulled a driver out of a burning vehicle. It was around 10 p.m. on October 18th, the Joliet Fire Department Company 3 responded to a motor vehicle accident for a car vs light pole on Laraway Rd near Paterson Rd. Company 3 arrived on the scene to find a vehicle fully engulfed in fire with a concrete light pole on top of it.

Video courtesy Fox 32 shows the results of the burning vehicle once emergency crews arrived and after the man was pulled to safety

Before the fire department’s arrival, a semi-truck driver passing by stopped and pulled the driver of the vehicle that was on fire out to safety. The truck driver then attempted to extinguish the fire with his fire extinguisher. The driver of the car had an altered level of consciousness from the accident, causing him not to be able to get out of the burning vehicle. Had it not been for the heroic action of this semi-driver, the driver probably would not have survived. The fire was eventually extinguished by engine 3. Ambulance 3 transported the car’s driver to Silver Cross

Hospital in good condition.

Joliet Fire Department is expected to honor Rashpal Saini who driver for the Hub Group out of Indiana for his heroic efforts.