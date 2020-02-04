      Weather Alert

Joliet Fire Department Battle Blaze On The East Side Monday Night

Feb 4, 2020 @ 6:57am
Lawson's storage facility fire/photo courtesy Bob Hernandez

The Joliet fire department was on the scene of a fire at a garage facility on Joliet’s East side. WJOL learning the fire took place just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday night at 707 Algonquin Street. The storage facility is owned by John Lawson’s Auto Rebuilder. The storage facility is sandwiched between residential homes. The auto business is a few blocks away on Violetta Avenue. The cause of the blaze is not known and there were no reports of any injuries. A message on the Facebook page of John Lawson’s Auto Rebuilder is apologizing for, “any inconvenience but the office will be closed tomorrow.” The message was sent overnight.

Courtesy Joliet Fire Department/707 Algonquin
