Joliet Fire Department Battle Blaze On The East Side Monday Night
Lawson's storage facility fire/photo courtesy Bob Hernandez
The Joliet fire department was on the scene of a fire at a garage facility on Joliet’s East side. WJOL learning the fire took place just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday night at 707 Algonquin Street. The storage facility is owned by John Lawson’s Auto Rebuilder. The storage facility is sandwiched between residential homes. The auto business is a few blocks away on Violetta Avenue. The cause of the blaze is not known and there were no reports of any injuries. A message on the Facebook page of John Lawson’s Auto Rebuilder is apologizing for, “any inconvenience but the office will be closed tomorrow.” The message was sent overnight.