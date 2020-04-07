      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet Fire Department Confirms First COVID-19 Case

Apr 7, 2020 @ 2:09pm
Fire Hydrant/Joliet/md

The City of Joliet has announced the first positive COVID-19 case within the Fire Department. The employee’s last workday was March 30th. On March 31 he began feeling sick, but assumed it was regular seasonal allergies. The employee was tested on April 1st and the results came back positive. The employee has not been at work since March 30 and reports no current symptoms.

In accordance with CDC protocol the employee will not return to work until April 14. The Fire Department has taken the other 4 members of his crew offline until April 14 as a precaution. It has been 8 days since the other crew members last had contact with the effected employee, and none are showing any signs of illness. A deep cleaning of the station will occur as a precaution.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law