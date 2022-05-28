Joliet Fire Department Hosting Blood Drive June 3rd

Joliet Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross on Friday, June 3rd as the Red Cross is facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.
The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. Blaskey says we are a renewable source and hospitals need their blood supply level restocked.
The Joliet Fire Department blood drive is being held on Friday, June 3rd from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 101 E. Clinton Street at the Joliet Fire Station One. For an appointment call 1-800 RedCross or visit RedCrossBlood,org.