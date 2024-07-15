Joliet Fire Department On The Scene Of House Fire Within 4 Minutes Of the Call

At 3:30 p.m. on July 12th the Joliet Fire Department responded to the 400 Block of Ohio St. for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with smoke coming from the roof of a 2-story single family dwelling. Pre-connect lines were used to extinguish fire. One resident was able to get out of the building and was treated on the scene and released. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. Crews were on the scene for approximately 90 minutes.

The fire is currently under investigation.