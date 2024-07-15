1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Fire Department On The Scene Of House Fire Within 4 Minutes Of the Call

July 15, 2024 6:38AM CDT
Share
Joliet Fire Department On The Scene Of House Fire Within 4 Minutes Of the Call
Joliet Fire Department responds to 400 Block of Ohio St.

At 3:30 p.m. on July 12th the Joliet Fire Department responded to the 400 Block of Ohio St. for reports of a structure fire.  The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with smoke coming from the roof of a 2-story single family dwelling.  Pre-connect lines were used to extinguish fire. One resident was able to get out of the building and was treated on the scene and released. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. Crews were on the scene for approximately 90 minutes.
The fire is currently under investigation.

Joliet Fire Department responds to 400 Block of Ohio St.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Accident This Morning On I-80
2

One Man Dead After Falling From High Rise I-355 Bridge
3

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Pump House
4

C&S Wholesale Grocers Set To Acquire Two Local Grocery Stores
5

Crest Hill Police Investigating Homicide

Recent Posts

7 hours ago