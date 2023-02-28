Joliet Fire Department Respond Within Minutes of Structure Fire

Joliet Fire Department/md

At 5:22 p.m. on February 27th Joliet Fire Department responded to 1203 Dearborn St. for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure. Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish the fire on the outside rear of the structure. All residents were able to evacuate the building prior to Fire units arriving on the scene. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. The fire was declared under control at 1750 hours. Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, and 6 responded to the scene. There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.