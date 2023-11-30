Joliet Fire Department Responds Within Four Minutes To Structure Fire

At 12:58 am on November 30th, 2023 the Joliet Fire Department responded to 105 McDonough St. for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with heavy fire coming from the second story porch of a two story, wood framed, multi-use structure. Fire was also noted in the attic of the structure. With information given by the Joliet Police Department it was determined that everyone was out of their apartments. Crews deployed multiple hose lines to attack the fire. The location of the fire made it difficult as crews pulled ceiling on the second floor to expose the fire in the attic. The fire was declared under control at 1:53 a.m. and fully out at 03:00 a.m.

Fire crews from stations 1, 3, 4, and 8 responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported. The fire is currently under investigation by the Joliet Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit.