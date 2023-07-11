Joliet Fire Department Battles House Fire on Monday Afternoon

The Joliet Fire Department battled a house fire on Monday afternoon. It was at 3:14 PM that Joliet Fire were called to the 400 block of Infantry Drive for reports of a fire in a two-story single family home.

When units arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front windows. All the residents were able to safely get out of the building.

The fire was declared under control at 3:49 PM. The incident is now under investigation.