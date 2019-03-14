Joliet Firefighters Pipes & Drums Play A Dozen Pubs This Weekend
By Monica DeSantis
Mar 14, 2019 @ 10:06 AM
A treat in the WJOL studios this morning. The Joliet Firefighters Pipes & Drums performed this morning. While the group has three pipers and three drummers, this morning we were entertained by only two of the pipers. You can see them this weekend at various pubs around town.

On Saturday, March 16th you can see the Joliet Firefighters Pipes & Drums beginning at 5 p.m. at the Southside Civic Club on Oakland Avenue in Joliet and every hour after that at various pubs including at 8 p.m. at the Chicago St. Pub in downtown Joliet. More appearances on Sunday March 17th.

Bryan Ogrizovich & Mike Bank with the Joliet Firefighters Pipes & Drums

 

