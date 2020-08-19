      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet Firefighters Respond to Warehouse Fire

Aug 19, 2020 @ 2:25pm

Joliet Firefighters were called to a warehouse fire in the city on Tuesday night. It was at 7:45pm at the Petco warehouse at 4001 Olympic Blvd. that units responded to the scene in response to a call of an explosion at the facility. Joliet Fire learned that an employee was riding a floor cleaner which had run over a pallet and began to smoke and then caught fire. The floor cleaner was powered by a propane tank which then exploded as a result of the fire. The sprinkler system was able to extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.

