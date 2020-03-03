Joliet Fugitive On The Run Since January Arrested For Attempted Murder
Matthew Ramones
A Joliet fugitive in hiding since the end of January has been arrested. Thirty-five-year old Matthew P. Ramones of Joliet was arrested and charged with the attempted first degree murder and weapons charges. Ramones had an active Will County Arrest Warrant stemming from a shooting that took place on January 31st, 2020 in the 900 block of N. Hickory. Ramones was identified as the shooter where the victim was initially listed in critical condition.
The Joliet Police Department would like to thank all of the Officers and Detectives who relentlessly worked on this case resulting in an Arrest Warrant within days of the incident. The Joliet Police Department would also like to give a special thanks to the USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for their help in locating and capturing a dangerous fugitive.