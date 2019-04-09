Joliet Gas Station Sells Winning Lotto Ticket
By Evan Bredeson
Apr 8, 2019 @ 10:48 PM
A gas station in Joliet recently sold a $2,000,000 winning Mega Millions ticket in the Friday, April 5, drawing, and a convenience store in Schaumburg sold a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket in the Saturday, April 6 draw. A gas station in Chicago and a grocery store in Riverdale each sold winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets

The winning Mega Millions ticket in the Friday, April 5, drawing was purchased at Mobil, 1600 New Lenox Road, in Joliet, and matched all five numbers – 8 – 22 – 24 – 38 – 64 – but not the Mega Ball number, which was 21, to win a $1,000,000 prize. The ticket also matched Megaplier number drawn, which was 2, turning the prize into $2,000,000. The retailer will receive a bonus of $20,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

