Joliet Golf Club Officially Closed After 115 Years in Business
Representatives from the Joliet Golf Club have confirmed what WJOL reported last week and announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club is officially closed after over 100 years in business. In a press release to the media the club says that “after several years of diligent efforts to make the golf course a financially viable business, we have not been successful in our efforts.” The release also states that “The golf course, the restaurant, clubhouse and pro-shop will be closed effectively immediately. Kemper Sports Management and their staff will be handling the closure of the club. Kemper Sports Management and their staff will also be working with customers to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
WJOL has also learned ROC Investment is currently marketing the property and expect to go before the Joliet City Council to rezone the land in March. Surveyors were seen at the golf course. The Joliet Country Club opened in 1905 and remained private until 2019. Sources tell WJOL that the land will be home to warehouses.