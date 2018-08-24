Joliet Home Gets Makeover Thanks To Habitat for Humanity & Harrah’s Joliet

In honor of Harrah’s celebrating 25 years in the Joliet community, they have donated $25,000 to the Will County Habitat for Humanity. Harrah’s employees will be partaking in renovating a house on Pleasant Street on the west side of Joliet.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum was on hand on Friday morning broadcasting live from the home. The renovation of the 100 year old home found newspapers tucked into the walls dating back to the 1940’s.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states and in approximately 70 counties.

Nicole Murray with Scott Slocum. Murray, is the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity

Tim Brophy Habitat Board President