Joliet Home Gets Makeover Thanks To Habitat for Humanity & Harrah’s Joliet
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 24, 2018 @ 8:20 AM

In honor of Harrah’s celebrating 25 years in the Joliet community, they have donated $25,000 to the Will County Habitat for Humanity. Harrah’s employees will be partaking in renovating a house on Pleasant Street on the west side of Joliet.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum was on hand on Friday morning broadcasting live from the home. The renovation of the 100 year old home found newspapers tucked into the walls dating back to the 1940’s.

 

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states and in approximately 70 counties.

 

Nicole Murray with Scott Slocum. Murray, is the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity

Tim Brophy Habitat Board President

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Illinois AG Planning To Meet With Chicago Archdiocese To Discuss Clergy Abuse The Great Joliet Prison Break-In Fundraiser Plainfield District 202 Hosts Food Drive At Home Football Games Showers With A Chance Of Thunderstorms Saturday, Humidity Returns Emergency Closure of Brandon Road Bridge in Joliet Jim Edgar Now Backing Chicago Casino
Comments