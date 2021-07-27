Joliet Home Invasion

Joliet police respond to a residence in the 400 block of Western Avenue in reference to a report of a home invasion. On July 16th at about 1 a.m. officers were called to the residence and determined that a male suspect had entered the residence by forcefully opening the front door. The suspect then jumped on the male victim while he was still in bed and began repeatedly punching the victim in the face. The suspect then fled from the residence and 911 was called.
Detectives working this case positively identified 28-year-old Dawson Abbitt as the suspect. A day later at approximately 2:44 a.m., Officers located Abbitt in the 600 block of North Broadway Street and placed him into custody without incident. Joliet police tell WJOL that the victim knew the offender.