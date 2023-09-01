Joliet Homicide Under Investigation

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a possible homicide in the city on Thursday morning. It was at 10:40 a.m. that Joliet Police were called to the 200 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a report of a woman in an apartment that may be deceased.

Shortly after arriving, officers discovered a deceased 58-year-old woman inside the apartment. The investigation determined that the victim had suffered stab wounds to her

abdomen.

The victim was located in the apartment by other family members and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This is an active investigation in its early stages.