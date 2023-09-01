1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Homicide Under Investigation

September 1, 2023 1:02AM CDT
Share
Joliet Homicide Under Investigation
JPD

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a possible homicide in the city on Thursday morning. It was at 10:40 a.m. that Joliet Police were called to the 200 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a report of a woman in an apartment that may be deceased.

Shortly after arriving, officers discovered a deceased 58-year-old woman inside the apartment. The investigation determined that the victim had suffered stab wounds to her
abdomen.

The victim was located in the apartment by other family members and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This is an active investigation in its early stages.

Popular Posts

1

Amazon workers record dangerous temperatures in Will County warehouse, advocates warn that the issue is not isolated
2

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
3

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
4

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief
5

Single Motorcycle Crash In Shorewood Being Investigated

Recent Posts