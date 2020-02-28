      Weather Alert

Joliet Is Heading For A Warm-Up

Feb 28, 2020 @ 4:45am
Friday: A few flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest winds to 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law