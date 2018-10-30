Joliet Jewish Congregation to Hold an Open Solidarity Shabbat This Friday

The Joliet Jewish Congregation will be holding an open Solidarity Shabbat service on Friday, November 2nd at 7:00 p.m. The service will pay tribute to the 11 Jewish members of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh who lost their lives in the shooting on Saturday. The service will only last an hour and will be open the public. Rabbi Charles Rubovits from the Joliet Jewish Congregation will join WJOL on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Solidarity Shabbat service. The Joliet Jewish Congregation is located at 250 N. Midland Ave. in Joliet.