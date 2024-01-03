1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Joins Other Will County Communities On Migrant Plan

January 3, 2024
Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy

The City of Joliet has joined other Will County communities in making plans regarding migrants from the southern border landing in their communities.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy joined WJOL’s Scott Slocum on Slocum in the Morning Wednesday to discuss the plan. The mayor advised that if anyone in the community witnesses busses dropping off migrants in Joliet, to call 9-1-1. First responders will be able to help the migrants get where they need to be.

